Ben H. Clodfelter, 95, left this earth June 22, 2017.

The family will visit with friends Sunday afternoon June 25, 2017 from 3:30PM until 5:00PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

A native of Davidson County, Ben was the son of the late Jessie Bodenheimer and Charlie Clodfelter. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by son Ralph L. Clodfelter, grandson Marty Sikes, and nine siblings.

Survivors include his loving wife of 74 years Dorothy Green Clodfelter; daughters Brenda Phil-lips and Jerry of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Nancy Scribner of High Point; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

