Clinton

Peter Hans Clinton, 73, passed away Thursday December 21, 2017. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. Saturday December 30, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. At the conclusion of the visiting time Military Honors will be rendered at 5:00 P.M.

Peter was born July 7, 1944 to the late Marianne Wolf Clinton. He was born and raised in Nuremberg, West Germany. He moved to Alabama when he was 17. He met the love of his life, Mary Strickland, while working at a local Grocery Store. They were married on his 21st Birthday. Peter served in The U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked as a Mold Maker for over 40 years and was a master at his craft. After a brief retirement from the Tyco Corp, Peter realized that he was not cut out for retirement and returned back to work in a part-time position.

Peter’s greatest joys were traveling in his RV, fishing, remote control toys of all kind, his dog (Candy), and most of all his family. He took great pride in working with his hands and could fix almost anything.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Robert Clinton.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years Mary Strickland Clinton of the home; a son, Christopher Robert Clinton and wife Monica; grandson, Bryce Clinton and many extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com