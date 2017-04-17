Cline

Donald Eugene Cline, 83, of Kernersville, NC, passed peacefully

from this life into the arms of the Lord on April 13, 2017, after an

extended stay at Clapp’s Nursing Center. Don was born in Forsyth

County on February 2, 1934, to Bascum and Lucy Cline as the

seventh of eight children. He graduated from Glenn High School

with the Class of 1954. Don was united in marriage to his best friend

and the love of his life, Jodell (Jo) Leonard Cline on December 20,

1954.

Don served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1954-58.

Upon return to the States, Don was employed by R. J. Reynolds as

an electrician and was later an Avionics Technician with Piedmont

Airlines; he then retired from U. S. Airways as an Avionics Inspector.

Don, along with his beloved Jo, helped establish the Kernersville

Raiders football program in 1969. Don coached the Junior Pee Wees

football team, and taught swimming lessons at the Winston-Salem

YMCA, to the Boy Scouts and to anyone else who wanted to learn. Don introduced many young men,

including his son, to hunting and fishing, instilling in them an appreciation of creation and God’s great

outdoors. A jack of all trades, Don was always glad to lend a helping hand to anyone who was dealing

with a problem or working on a project. Don loved his extended family and treasured the memories of

summer vacations with them at the Wave Rider or the Starlight Lodge where the family would take over

the pool with synchronized swimming events and diving competitions.

Don was predeceased by his loving wife Jo, his brothers, Raeford, Kenneth, Richard and little Johnny,

and sister, Norris. Don is survived by his son Dyke A. Cline of Hillsborough and wife Bonnie, and his

daughter, Kimberly Brim of Walnut Cove and husband David; three grandchildren, Erin Cline of Orlando,

Florida, Kayce Cline and Nick Brim of Walnut Cove; his brother, George Cline and sister, Wilma McIver.

Golfing was one of Don’s greatest delights; he and Jo spent numerous happy days at Pine Knolls Golf

Course where they were blessed to have many wonderful friends. In lieu of a memorial service, Don

would be pleased to have a round of golf played there in his memory.

A special thank you to Don’s caregivers at Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden, NC, for the loving

care and friendships they provided during his last months and for making him smile.