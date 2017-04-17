Donald Eugene Cline, 83, of Kernersville, NC, passed peacefully
from this life into the arms of the Lord on April 13, 2017, after an
extended stay at Clapp’s Nursing Center. Don was born in Forsyth
County on February 2, 1934, to Bascum and Lucy Cline as the
seventh of eight children. He graduated from Glenn High School
with the Class of 1954. Don was united in marriage to his best friend
and the love of his life, Jodell (Jo) Leonard Cline on December 20,
1954.
Don served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1954-58.
Upon return to the States, Don was employed by R. J. Reynolds as
an electrician and was later an Avionics Technician with Piedmont
Airlines; he then retired from U. S. Airways as an Avionics Inspector.
Don, along with his beloved Jo, helped establish the Kernersville
Raiders football program in 1969. Don coached the Junior Pee Wees
football team, and taught swimming lessons at the Winston-Salem
YMCA, to the Boy Scouts and to anyone else who wanted to learn. Don introduced many young men,
including his son, to hunting and fishing, instilling in them an appreciation of creation and God’s great
outdoors. A jack of all trades, Don was always glad to lend a helping hand to anyone who was dealing
with a problem or working on a project. Don loved his extended family and treasured the memories of
summer vacations with them at the Wave Rider or the Starlight Lodge where the family would take over
the pool with synchronized swimming events and diving competitions.
Don was predeceased by his loving wife Jo, his brothers, Raeford, Kenneth, Richard and little Johnny,
and sister, Norris. Don is survived by his son Dyke A. Cline of Hillsborough and wife Bonnie, and his
daughter, Kimberly Brim of Walnut Cove and husband David; three grandchildren, Erin Cline of Orlando,
Florida, Kayce Cline and Nick Brim of Walnut Cove; his brother, George Cline and sister, Wilma McIver.
Golfing was one of Don’s greatest delights; he and Jo spent numerous happy days at Pine Knolls Golf
Course where they were blessed to have many wonderful friends. In lieu of a memorial service, Don
would be pleased to have a round of golf played there in his memory.
A special thank you to Don’s caregivers at Clapp’s Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden, NC, for the loving
care and friendships they provided during his last months and for making him smile.
Cline
Donald Eugene Cline, 83, of Kernersville, NC, passed peacefully
Previous post: Tucker