Cline

KERNERSVILLE – Wesley Brian Cline, 26, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 21, 2018. Wesley was born on April 11, 1992 in Forsyth County. He loved his family dearly and eve-ryone that met him loved him! He always had a huge infectious smile, and always put others above himself. His passion for cooking, led him to positions such as Kitchen Manager, Sous-Chef, and Executive Chef at restaurants throughout the Triad. Wesley loved his current position at J. Pepper’s in Kernersville. His co-workers admired his natural born leadership and devoted work ethic.

Wesley is survived by his mother, Cindy Rhodes (Don) of Mocksville; his father, Thomas Cline (Michelle) of Leland; his siblings, Kimberly Rhodes, Tyler Chandler, Shelby Rhodes, Chris Rhodes, Devin Clark, Kirsten Cline, Hailey Cline, Madison Rhodes, Chelsea Rhodes and Bailey Rhodes; his maternal grandparents, Brenda Worley of Kernersville, and Don Cain of Walk-ertown; and his paternal grandparents, Leslie & Larry Smith of New Bern; aunt, Kim Smith (Bubba); uncle Jonathan Cline; and several other extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Karen Pruett officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com