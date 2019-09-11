Clinard

COLFAX – Minnie Faye Idol Clinard, beloved Mom, Grandma, sister, aunt, and friend went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She lived a life of love and faith. She was a blessing beyond measure to all who knew her.

Minnie Faye was born on October 20, 1933 to Joseph Franklin Idol and Bessie Stafford Idol. She was the youngest of their ten children. She grew up on the family farm and always enjoyed sharing treasured memories of the happy days spent on the farm. Minnie Faye met her future husband, James Kenneth Clinard, Jr. at Colfax High School, where she excelled academically and was president of her senior class. Minnie Faye was chosen by her peers to be awarded every class superlative, but graciously asked that they be given to other classmates. In addition, she was a talented cheerleader, who enthusiastically cheered for the Colfax basketball team. After graduation, Minnie Faye and James (“Jimmy”) married in 1951. They became proud parents of five children. Minnie Faye was a devoted wife during their 45 years of marriage.

Minnie Faye was the best Mom that anyone could ever have. She always put her children first and sacrificed selflessly for them. After her youngest two children were of school age, Minnie Faye joined the preschool staff at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville. She was affectionately known as “Mrs. Minnie” to the sweet children for whom she cared deeply. She took great joy in working with the toddlers and twos. After 28 dedicated years of service at the preschool, Minnie Faye retired in 2005. Even after her retirement, she delighted in reading about the achievements of her former students in the Kernersville News, and she fondly remembered each child by name.

Minnie Faye loved her Lord Jesus, her family, living in the country, growing flowers, and working in her yards. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing hymns and listen to them. Before her health declined, Minnie Faye was a faithful member of the Kernersville Church of Christ. She was always thinking of others. She had a gift for selecting the perfect card for every occasion. She let her light shine with acts of kindness. If you are fortunate enough to have known her, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness to honor her memory.

Minnie Faye was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and one sister, as well as her husband. Left to cherish her precious memory are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy Ray and Rita Clinard and Bill and Lynn Clinard; a daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Mark Angel; twin daughters, Pamela and Patricia Clinard; three adored grandchildren, Jamie, Chad, and Michael (his wife, Nikki, and their children Michael Lee and Braelyn). Minnie Faye is also survived by her two sisters, Opal Idol Smith and Avah Idol, along with several special nieces and nephews. She was a friend to all but had a 31-year friendship and close bond with her dear friend Tammy VonCannon.

Per Minnie Faye’s request, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family would greatly appreciate flowers at the service. Minnie Faye’s two favorite ministers, David Terriaco and Rick Watford, will officiate. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.John 17:4 – I have brought you glory on Earth by completing the work you gave me to do.