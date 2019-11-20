Clinard

Kernersville –Linnie Idol Clinard, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hospice Home of High Point. Born on March 30, 1931 in Forsyth County to Delos Edgar and Lesta Stafford Idol. Linnie was a faithful member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Linnie was preceded in death by brother, Paul Idol; sister, Leta Duncan; and grandson, Dustin Clinard. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bobby Clinard; five children: Tim Clinard (Donna), Karen Powell (Ed), Robin Arnold, Jane Ann Clinard, and Scott Clinard (Shannon); seven grandchildren: Jennifer Ingram (Matt), Cindy Dunn (Rob), Anna Lance (Gideon), LaRae Smith (Mason), Lucas Arnold, Erika Clinard, and Dawson Clinard; and seven great-grandchildren. Linnie was a mom to many others throughout the years and she wanted to be remembered as a “good old-fashioned grandma.”

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Bunker Hill UMC with Pastor David Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont (1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262) or to the Bunker Hill Cemetery Fund (1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284). Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.