Kernersville resident Denise Hines is one of two Democrats seeking to fill the remaining two years of retired Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court Susan Frye’s unexpired term, and because no Republicans filed for the office, the March 3 primary will be a winner-takes-all contest.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 18, 2020 edition.
Clerk’s Office seat
