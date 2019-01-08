Clay Howard, the Jubilee music director at Main Street United Methodist Church and a local singer/songwriter, will perform this Sunday during Beer & Hymns at Gypsy Road Brewing at 5 p.m.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 5 & 6, 2019 edition.
Clay Howard to perform
