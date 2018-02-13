Republican state lawmakers announced a plan on Thursday that they believe will give school districts more time to phase in a new law mandating smaller class sizes for kindergarten through third grade. The proposal also provides more money to keep art, music and physical education teachers in the classroom.
For more, see the Thursday, February 10 & 11, 2018 edition.
Classroom size
