A teacher assistant at Southeast Middle School has been named one of four finalists for the annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Classified Employee of the Year award. This year’s winner will be announced on April 6.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 28, 2017 edition.
Classified Employee Finalist
