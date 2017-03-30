Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Classified Employee Finalist

March 30, 2017

A teacher assistant at Southeast Middle School has been named one of four finalists for the annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Classified Employee of the Year award. This year’s winner will be announced on April 6.
