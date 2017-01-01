Clark resigns

Lori Goins Clark, a Republican member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education, has resigned from her District 2 seat, school district officials announced on Thursday.

As news of Clark’s resignation spread online, speculation and rumors about the reason were rampant on social media, with some issuing veiled accusations against Clark involving an offensive text message she sent about former interim Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Simington.

