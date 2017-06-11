After getting involved with reenacting with his father in middle school, Ethan Adams continues to enjoy reliving history and reenacting the Civil War as a member of the 26th North Carolina regiment.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 edition.
Civil War reenactor
