Kernersville resident Bobbie D. Baker shares her story of growing up in Birmingham, Alabama in the middle of Civil Rights Movement, and being part of a generation that helped blacks gain equal rights in the United States.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 31, 2020 edition.
Civil Rights Movement
Kernersville resident Bobbie D. Baker shares her story of growing up in Birmingham, Alabama in the middle of Civil Rights Movement, and being part of a generation that helped blacks gain equal rights in the United States.
Previous post: COVID-19 update
Next post: One-year waiver