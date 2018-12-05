During the Chamber of Commerce 50th Annual Banquet held on Monday, November 5, Scott Pope was presented with the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Award for his generous contributions to the Kernersville community.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 1 & 2, 2018 edition.
Citizen of the Year
