Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden made its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen last week and asked for the Town to increase the upcoming year’s contribution by $10,000.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 10, 2020 edition.
Ciener Garden request
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden made its annual presentation and budget request to the Kernersville Board of Aldermen last week and asked for the Town to increase the upcoming year’s contribution by $10,000.
Previous post: Blue Jean Gala
Next post: St. Paul’s cemetery