Ciener Garden donation

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to donate a majority of their excess occupancy tax money to Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG) later this summer.

At the end of the fiscal year in June, Town officials will transfer up to $20,000 to PJCBG for the purpose of helping them establish a Performing Arts Special Events Fund. For more, see the Thursday, May 4, 2017 edition.