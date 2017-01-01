Church expansion approved

A site plan approval for a major addition to Main Street United Methodist Church and a Zoning Text Amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance reclassifying Electronic Business Establishments (also sometimes referred to as Sweepstakes, Arcade or “Game of Skill”) were two of the issues addressed at the Kernersville Planning Board meeting on Monday, Aug. 12 at Kernersville Municipal Council Chambers.

