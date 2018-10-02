For 30 years, many of Kernersville’s children and families have been able to wake up on Christmas Day to the joy of seeing what is under the Christmas tree and feasting on a special meal, thanks to the generosity of community members whose donations make the annual Kernersville Christmas Stocking Fund possible.
Christmas Stocking Fund
