This Sunday, December 3, the downtown area will see thousands of people from the Kernersville community and surrounding areas, starting with the Frosty 5K, followed by the Kernersville Christmas Parade and ending with the Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Supper at Kernersville Elementary School.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 28, 2017 edition.
Christmas in Kernersville
This Sunday, December 3, the downtown area will see thousands of people from the Kernersville community and surrounding areas, starting with the Frosty 5K, followed by the Kernersville Christmas Parade and ending with the Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Supper at Kernersville Elementary School.
Previous post: Numerous charges
Next post: Adopted children at Christmas