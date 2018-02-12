With the Kernersville Sister City Commission’s annual Chinese New Year celebration less than one month away, now is the time to get involved with this year’s program.
Business owners and other community organizations are invited to help sponsor this year’s festivities, which will be held Saturday, March 3 at Kernersville Moravian Church. For more, see the Tuesday, February 6, 2018 edition.
Chinese New Year
