The annual CASI Mid-Atlantic Regional Chili Championship, sponsored by the Epilepsy Information Service, will be held on Saturday, October 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market and they are looking for chili cookers, volunteers and sponsors.
Chili cook-off
