Ruff Love Rescue and Feline Friends of Ruff Love Rescue are hosting a chili cook-off at The Kernersville Brewer’s Kettle on Sunday, October 28 from 1 – 4 p.m. and they need tasters and people to participate in the cook-off.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 16, 2018 edition.
Chili cook-off
Ruff Love Rescue and Feline Friends of Ruff Love Rescue are hosting a chili cook-off at The Kernersville Brewer’s Kettle on Sunday, October 28 from 1 – 4 p.m. and they need tasters and people to participate in the cook-off.
Previous post: Apartment planning
Next post: DWI Task Force