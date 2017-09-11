Having grown up in Kernersville, April Mittelstaedt has returned close to home to take on the position as the new youth services librarian at the Walkertown Library and to share her love of children and children’s literature.
For more, see the Thursday, September 7, 2017 edition.
Children’s librarian
