Children’s Fund Concert

With a recent growth in the children and youth ministry and a need to provide activities, Union Cross Baptist Church is hosting their second annual Children’s Fund Concert on Sunday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Tracy Ward, event coordinator for the concert, said they held the event last year with a goal of raising $800, but the church raised more than they expected.