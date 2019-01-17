Child found dead

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is reporting that a child has been found dead in Kernersville after being reported missing Wednesday evening, Jan. 16.

According to a GCSO press release, Sheriff Danny Rogers reports that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7500 block of Happy Hill Road at 4:54 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a missing 7-year-old child.

The GCSO reported that deputies searched the area and found the child, unresponsive in a nearby body of water. The child was transported to Moses H. Cone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

GCSO officials said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is undetermined pending the findings of the medical examiner. At this time the identity of the child is not being released.