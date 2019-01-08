Chief deputy quits

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is looking for a new chief deputy after the man he picked for that position resigned on New Year’s Eve.

Tim Wooten submitted his resignation to Kimbrough on December 31, according to Christina Howell, public affairs officer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 5 & 6, 2019 edition.