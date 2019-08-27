Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award

Robert (Bob) Csanyi recently received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award after serving 50 years as an aviation mechanic.

The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award is named in honor of Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight. The Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. Taylor served as the Wright brothers’ mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft.

