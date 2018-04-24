Charity Ball Fundraiser

It has been two years since James “Martin” Roberts disappeared from the campus of Appalachian State University, and his Kernersville family is marking the difficult milestone with a charity fundraiser they believe Martin would support if he were here. Martin’s parents have launched a Charity Ball fundraising page, asking the public to donate funds toward a campaign that provides soccer balls to children living in poverty-stricken communities around the world.

