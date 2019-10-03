Charges filed

A former Forsyth County commissioner was arrested Wednesday on charges of filing false tax returns and failing to file a federal tax return, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury in Greensboro returned an indictment on Monday, charging Everette Witherspoon, Jr., with three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a federal tax return. The indictment was unsealed following Witherspoon’s arrest. For more, see the Thursday, October 3, 2019 edition.