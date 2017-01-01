Charges filed in shooting

A Kernersville woman has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in what law enforcement investigators believe may have been some type of domestic incident.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies responded to a Glennview Drive residence, off Union Cross Road just south of Interstate 40, at 6:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in reference to a shooting call.

Upon arrival, deputies reported locating a deceased adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

“The investigation has been assumed by Investigators from Criminal Investigation and is ongoing at this time,” the FCSO said in a media release on Thursday. “During the course of the investigation, investigators have information indicating the incident was domestic in nature and no suspect(s) are being sought. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.”

On Friday, the FCSO announced that after consultation with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, investigators had charged Evelyn Ann Floyd, 52, of 1164 Glennview Drive, with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter.

Floyd was confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000 pending a preliminary court date of October 24.

The victim has been identified as Steven Darrell Landreth, 49, who also resided at 1164 Glennview Drive.

The FCSO said no additional details regarding the case would be released at this time as investigators continue to collect and analyze evidence.