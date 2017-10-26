After a gun was discharged at a youth football league tournament on the grounds of Kernersville Elementary School (KES) on Saturday, local officials will be discussing how to move forward from a law enforcement standpoint.
For more, see the Tuesday, October 17, 2017 edition.
Charges filed after gunshot
