After taking on the arduous task of renovating the historic chapel at Kernersville Moravian Church (KMC) over the past two and a half months, a rededication ceremony will be held in the chapel on Sunday, September 15 at 10 a.m. The community is welcome to join.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 14 & 15, 2019 edition.
Chapel rededication
