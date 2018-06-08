Jackie Mullins is excited about her new position as the business development specialist with the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, where she started in April.
Originally from Christiansburg, Va., Mullins and her family moved to Kernersville in 2008. For more, see the Thursday, June 7, 2018 edition.
Chamber employee
