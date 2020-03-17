The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be postponing, modifying or canceling a number of upcoming events through mid-May in an effort to heed health organization recommendations regarding COVID-19.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 17, 2020 edition.
Chamber cancellations
The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be postponing, modifying or canceling a number of upcoming events through mid-May in an effort to heed health organization recommendations regarding COVID-19.
Previous post: Parks & Rec cancellations
Next post: Teacher of the Year