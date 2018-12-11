As Joey Herman completed his term as Kernersville Chamber of Commerce 2018 Board Chair, it was announced that Deb Fletcher would be taking the position for 2019 during the Chamber’s annual banquet held in November.
For more, see the Tuesday, December 11, 2018 edition.
Chamber Board president
