During the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet held earlier this month, Chamber Board member Jack Cashion was presented with the 2019 Chairman’s Award for his support of Chamber Board Chair Deb Fletcher throughout the year.
For more, see the November 30 & December 1, 2019 edition.
Chairman’s Award
