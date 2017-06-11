The Chad Greene Memorial Blood Drive will be held at Union Cross Fire Department on Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Greene was a 1993 Glenn High School graduate. According to his parents, Chad had longed to be a firefighter since he was 14-years-old.
Chad Greene Memorial Blood Drive
The Chad Greene Memorial Blood Drive will be held at Union Cross Fire Department on Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Greene was a 1993 Glenn High School graduate. According to his parents, Chad had longed to be a firefighter since he was 14-years-old.
