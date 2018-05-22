CF Fundraiser

May 22, 2018

On June 9, Cherie Jackson Photography is hosting a donation-based mini-photography session at Hanes Park in Winston-Salem to raise money for the CF (cystic fibrosis) Foundation in honor of Dallas Hulen, 2, and Caroline Collins, 2.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 19 & 20, 2018 edition.

