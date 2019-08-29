Cevap Fest

If you missed out on St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church’s Serb Fest in May, you will get a chance to enjoy a similar event. Cevap (pronounced Chevap) Fest will be held on August 31 and September 1 from noon to 11 p.m. each day. For more information about St. Basil of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church or Cevap Fest, visit www.facebook.com/frkatanic/ or http://stbasilnc.org/. The church is located at 270 Ogden School Road.

For more, see the Thursday, August 29, 2019 edition.