Census

The 2020 Census is underway and residents can help Forsyth County be counted by responding from home at my2020Census.gov.

Census data helps determine the distribution of federal funds for local services and how many representatives states have in Congress.

The census is a constitutionally mandated survey that’s given every 10 years to determine the population of the United States. The individual information gathered is confidential and not shared with other agencies.

The US Census Bureau has made operational adjustments for social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents are still encouraged to take the census as soon they can online, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by mail.

The Census is a short survey of basic information on who was living at your address on April 1, 2020.