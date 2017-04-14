Cell tower bill

A new piece of legislation introduced by state lawmakers is designed to boost cell phone reception throughout the state, but the details of the bill are not being received well by local municipalities. The Kernersville Board of Aldermen is opposed to House Bill 310 because it would greatly impact the Town’s ability to regulate the location of “small cell” sites and the frequency by which companies could install the miniature towers.

