To help celebrate Kernersville resident Robert Grier’s 98th birthday, firefighters from the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department invited him to tour Station 41 and reflect on being one of the first eight firefighters to integrate the fire service in Winston-Salem in 1951 and shape history.
Celebrating a firefighter
