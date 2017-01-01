Cedar Breeze

After filling his house with handmade custom furniture, local resident Steve Coley turns to making bowls and woodturning, which he recently began selling on Etsy.

Coley, who is an engineer by day, said he began doing woodworking around 1990 and has since done a range of projects from building furniture and doing furniture repair to various other construction projects. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, June 6 & 7, 2020 edition.