Adam Mitchell originally wanted to be a pharmacist. Now, in his fifth year of teaching elementary school children music, he has been named Teacher of the Year at Cash Elementary School.
For more, see the Thursday, February 10 & 11, 2018 edition.
Cash Elementary Teacher of the Year
