Casault

Camilla Marie Cummings Casault was born October 25, 1947 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Mr. Thaddeus Cummings and Mrs. Gertrude Cummings. She entered into rest on August 27, 2017 in Kernersville, NC. She is survived by her husband, Charles Stephen Casault; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Cynthia Casault and daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and William Overby. Camilla retired from Boeing Aircraft Manufacturing Company and subsequently retired from Walmart. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. Camilla was a quiet force for love who will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home (Kernersville Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.