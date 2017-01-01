CART Program

After focusing attention on CART (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust) in 2017, the Kernersville Rotary Club is helping raise funds for Alzheimer’s research with the help of Kernersville area residents.

Tom FitzGerald, chair for the Kernersville Rotary Club CART Fund, explained that this year alone, 5.8 million people will have Alzheimer’s disease.

