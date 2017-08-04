Carpenter

Donald “Don” Carpenter, 79, went home to be with his Lord August 2, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 3:00PM Sunday August 6, 2017 at Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem with Pastor Jay Boyce officiating. Interment services will be held 1:00PM Monday August 7, 2017 at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery in Avery County. The family will visit with friends from 2:00PM until time for the service at the church on Sunday.

Don was the son of the late Viola Baker and George Carpenter. Don served as a Deputy Sheriff in Forsyth County for 29 years retiring as Lieutenant in 1995. He was a member of The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years Carol Dellinger Carpenter of the home; daughter Donna Peterson and fiancé Doug Fortune of Kernersville.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.