Carnival fundraiser

Local residents Chelle Hughes and Joe Campbell are hosting a Carnival Fundraiser for Michelle White, a friend of theirs who is in need of a multi-visceral transplant, on Saturday, September 7 at 3 p.m. at The Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville. The event is rain or shine and family friendly. All carnival activities will require tickets, which will be sold onsite.

All proceeds from this day will go directly to White. All bartenders are also donating their cash tips from the event, with many businesses offering to match those tips.

The Brewer’s Kettle is located at 308 E. Mountain Street. For more information, visit the event page, www.facebook.com/events/889990121363057.

For more, see the Tuesday, September 3, 2019 edition.