Brevard – Nancy Carlson, age 90, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Survivors included the love of her life, her husband of 71 years, Charles Carlson, four daughters, Teresa Sergeant and husband Mike, Kathleen Carlson, Elizabeth Carlson and Laura Turnage and husband Ed and many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Nancy was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic church in Brevard NC. She taught many years at Brevard Middle School and was the faculty sponsor for the young authors club. This authors club produced “Penpoint” a collection of short stories and poems by middle school students. She also attended most student sports events and dances. She believed that all children had the right to grow up to be useful, happy citizens and her job was to help them accomplish it.

Nancy was a dedicated volunteer all her life. In Arkansas, she formed a Red Cross chapter and was Disaster Chairperson. She spoke to schools and civic groups about disaster preparedness. She trained 3 teams to cover disasters and her team received both state and national awards for their help after tornadoes hit Arkansas. She was on the Orangeburg, SC committee to calm things down after the riots there. She taught Red Cross swimming and first aid in many states she lived in. She also taught Sunday School in a number of towns including Brevard, NC. She was active in her church and helped start the library at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She traveled to many countries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She wasn’t always fond of their governments, but loved the people she met in each country and made a lot of friends for the US.

When Nancy retired, she lasted 24 hours and then volunteered at Mission Hospital where her daughter Beth is a clinical nurse specialist. She also volunteered at the Asheville Police Department in Victim’s Services. She continued at both places for over 17 years. The Western NC Crime Coalition honored her as did the President’s Committee on volunteerism. APD named her their volunteer of the year. In Brevard, NC she volunteered at the Transylvania Hospital and at the library.

Nancy was told by her parents that each of us should help others. That is why we were born.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brevard at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

