Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Car show

July 18, 2017

To help raise funds for the Northwest Piedmont Purple Heart Foundation, Inc., the Old Salem Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America is hosting the Purple Heart benefit classic car show on Saturday, July 22 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 18, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: